NHC monitoring tropical wave approaching South Florida

(WSVN) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Caribbean that could be a rain maker for South Florida.

As of 8 a.m., Wednesday, the wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central and northwestern Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center is now keeping an eye on an area over the Central & NW Bahamas for possible development in the days to come. Chance for development remains low at this time. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #Keywest @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/CDgQPUmwdN — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 21, 2019

The NHC gives it a 20% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula.

So what does this mean for South Florida?

Regardless of development, rain chances are forecast to go up beginning late Thursday through the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the northern Atlantic, newly formed Tropical Storm Chantal poses no threat to land.

