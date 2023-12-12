MIAMI (WSVN) - Tanya, a single mother and teacher in Miami, experienced a gift like no other as she received the keys to her brand-new home, courtesy of Habitat for Humanity and Warrick Dunn Charities.

“This is probably the biggest Christmas gift you can give to anybody,” said Warrick Dunn, NFL legend and founder of Warrick Dunn Charities.

Tanya worked tirelessly alongside volunteers to build her home, room by room, through the Habitat for Humanity program.

Her dedication caught the attention of Warrick Dunn, who was present to greet her and provide a first look at her new home.

“Just life-changing moments. She’s someone who is so thankful and so deserving at the same time,” said Dunn.

Warrick Dunn Charities identifies single parents nationwide, helping them achieve the dream of first-time homeownership. Thanks to the foundation, Tanya’s entire home is now furnished, stocked with food, and ready to host guests.

“She and her son Michael are so excited to be here for Christmas, to host dinners, and to have their family here, waking up in their very own home to celebrate Christmas,” said Dunn.

In addition to the home, Warrick Dunn Charities surprised Tanya with a $5,000 check, easing her down payment burdens. Aaron’s also donated $10,000 worth of furnishings for her home.

Habitat for Humanity officials said Tanya played an active role in building the home, alongside volunteers.

“She did help to build this home. She was out here working alongside the volunteers and thanking them,” said Habitat for Humanity officials.

With an affordable mortgage provided by Habitat for Humanity, Tanya and her 17-year-old son, a football star himself, finally have home to call their own.

