AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A killer crime was caught on camera outside the Turnberry on the Green condominium in Aventura on Halloween.

“Aventura, 911 what’s your emergency”, dispatcher said.

“I live in Turnberry on the green and I heard a couple of gunshots,” the caller replies.

New surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, showed what police called a premeditated effort to lure the victim to a vulnerable location in order to kill him, just steps from Aventura Mall.

It all started when the victim, Anthony Antoine, met Nicolas Singleton and Kevina Ferguson. Police described the victim as wanting to pick up a package from his potential killers.



Shortly after, a vehicle circled the front driveway and the victim was seen standing and holding his phone at the passenger side door as he talked to those inside.



According to the arrest report, the victim had sent his girlfriend a message that morning, which turned out to be chilling and prophetic. He felt as if his potential killers had come there to kill him.



The surveillance video showed what happened at the passenger side of the car. While talking to those in the car, Antoine was shot.

Police said that’s when Antoine took a bullet to the chest. He staggers off, trying to get away, but deadly danger followed.

The wounded Antoine collapsed right outside the luxury building’s front glass doors. Police said the pistol-toting Singleton is who ran right up to the collapsed victim, crouched down and then fired.



The suspect then ran off but then went back to retrieve the phone of the man who was just shot dead.

A little more than a week later, Singleton and Ferguson were arrested for first-degree murder.

Both suspects remain behind bars with open pending cases.

