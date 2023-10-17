MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have questions after a man was caught on camera trying to set a pickup truck on fire.

The suspect, 34-year-old Marc Maggisano, bonded out of jail Monday night and refused to speak to 7News.

Surveillance video from April 29, showed Maggisano at 363 Washington Ave. breaking car windows, slashing tires and attempting to light a truck on fire.

According to police, not only is Maggisano a resident of the building, he is also the former condominium association president.

“It’s terrifying,” said a resident in a phone call. “We know that he is capable of committing violent acts and threatening.”

Neighbors said that Maggisano is a menace, a wanna-be fire-starter and a criminal vandal who has a vendetta against his neighbors.

“Attempted first-degree arson,” a judge said

From the surveillance video exclusively obtained by 7News, he tried to set the truck on fire by lighting and stuffing a piece of cloth into it’s gas tank.

Police arrested Maggisano on Sunday for the several acts caught on video, as well as other offenses.

“You’re charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury,” a judge said.

Maggisano is also accused of texting threats to one of his fellow condo owners.

The texts read, “die and die slow [expletive], “I’m goin [to make] sure you’re dead within 48 hours,” “I’m going to cut you opn tmrw” and “I will murder you shortly.”

“I guess a threat was made to a board of director,” the judge said.

“Unfortunately, we do have videos of him coming back to the condo when he wasn’t supposed to be there, and that is our biggest concern,” said Hector Villamar, an attorney.

The attorney for the building’s board of directors said there was an apparent agreement between the ousted ex-condo president and his neighbors to stay away, but he allegedly returned on Sunday.

7News took video of Maggisano’s car, which was parked outside the building.

Maggisano’s own attorney seemed to lay down the law for his troubled client during his Miami-Dade bond court session.

“He knows not to go back to this building,” Justin Beckham said. “His father is an attorney in Canada, contacted my office, and I’m making it very clear to him as well, that his biggest job in life right now is not ever going anywhere near that condo again.”

Maggisano was charged with first-degree arson and criminal mischief.

