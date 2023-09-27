MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released footage shows Miami Beach Police taking down a man accused of triggering trouble, causing yacht passengers to be wounded and shattering its windows.

Body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News showed a first-hand look at the arrest of a man who started shooting just steps away from the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach on May 28.

“Back the [expletive] up. What’s wrong with you?” an officer is heard saying in the footage. “Back up.”

Police took the suspect’s gun from his waistband after he allegedly shot into a yacht across the street.

“I got hit by the glass,” said a victim in the video.

The DJ on the boat was also impacted by the gunfire.

“I got hit right here, ricochet,” he said.

The two victims were lucky to only get glass and graze wounds from a bullet that ripped through the window of the 130-foot Starship yacht, which was docked for a party.

“It was at the end of the party,” said a woman who witnessed the incident.

The shot was fired after a fight on board, by a man who’d gotten off the ship, according to Miami Beach Police.

“The shooting already happened, and I’m yelling at everybody to get off the boat,” said a crewmember in the video.

After panicked partiers were ushered off, detectives got the blow-by-blow, from shaken crew members and victims.

“When we looked through the window, somebody was holding a gun up,” said the DJ.

“Two casings, one projectile, a swab of the blood, the two holes,” said a crime scene investigator; which were the remnants of a rough night on a ritzy vessel.

“Anybody there could’ve gotten killed, bro. That bullet went through the window,” said an officer to a victim.



But it was far from being the only yacht party being ruined by gun violence.

Also in May, the Rex Super Yacht, normally docked in almost the same location as the Starship became a crime scene after police arrested, who they said, flashed a gun on board, threatening to shoot up the party he paid for.

“Where’s the firearm?” asked an officer in a bodycam video. But no gun was found.

In July, authorities were called to an armed robbery on the Miami River, after a yacht captain said he was stuck up in a disturbance that went viral, in part because famous rapper Quavo was on board.

Ultimately, no arrests were made.

But in the case of the Starship, the shot was linked to a confiscated pistol, leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Zachary Lyles.

The arrest form stated that “the spent casings located at the scene… are the same as the live rounds located in the firearm.”

No major injuries were reported.

Both yacht crimes happened in the same general area in May, just one day apart from each other.

Lyles’ case is open and pending for trial.

