NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New body cam video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows a post-chase takedown that led to the arrest of a twenty-two-year-old man.

The arrest occured on Northwest 17th Avenue, near 117th Street but officials said the incident started near a Burger King on Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue when shots were fired outside the restaurant

“You see like the bullet shells on the ground and stuff like that,” said one witness.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the gunshots.

“And I’m like ‘it’s crazy,” said the witness.

That gunfire outside the fast-food restaurant led to a police chase that only 7SkyForce and 7’s Ralph Rayburn caught while it was in action.

“We got it [the charger]. Right here. We’re behind a black Dodge Charger,” said Ralph overhead on 7SkyForce.

7News cameras captured as the getaway car crashed into an innocent driver.

“Minding my own business, right in front of me, and then he hit the corner of my truck, right in front of the police. Then, all of a sudden, I see like 20 cop cars. [The Charger] spun around after he hit me. By the grace of God, everybody’s alright.” said the innocent driver.

But the crash put an end to this wild ride.

Armed police officers encircled the getaway car and pulled out two men from the car.

Police arrested Raphael Joubert Francois and charged him with several offenses after a day of Miami-Dade chaos.

No one was arrested or charged for the gunfire at the Burger King.

Francois was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and alluding police, and several other offenses.

