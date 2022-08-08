HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an energetic welcome for new teachers at Hialeah Gardens High School.

Despite a statewide teacher shortage, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has hired hundreds of teachers for the 2022-23 school year.

“Becoming an educator at a time where things are very difficult, right?” said Dr. Jose Dotres, superintendent of MDCPS. “It is incredibly encouraging that we have in our auditorium today over 560 teachers that we’ve been able to hire, and we will hire more.”

Dotres, who is starting his journey as superintendent this year, offered opening remarks before the teachers embarked on a week-long induction program where they will receive mentoring, go to content specific sessions and basically receive an orientation.

“You selected the right school district. You’re in the right place,” Dotres said.

Some are getting back into teaching after taking some time off.

“I was very excited to get back into the classroom,” said Christina Delgado, a teacher. “Now that my kids are going to go to school, I’m coming back to my calling: working with young children and teaching them how to read.”

Others are stepping into the classroom for the first time, so this week will prepare them for what’s to come.

Dr. Dotres is excited for the new ideas they will bring, and offered them this advice: “Please connect with your students, build a relationship, and as a new teacher, any support you need, you know, that we have a new teacher team at the district available to help you,” he said.

Teachers will learn from these panels and sessions all week long.

The first day of school begins on Aug. 17.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.