SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A furry newborn critter made an adorable debut at Zoo Miami.

A Malayan tapir was born Monday at the zoo, located in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It’s the first successful birth of this endangered species at the zoo in 18 years.

Tapirs are native to Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. They mainly feed on fruits and leaves.

Officials said the calf will spend whatever time is necessary bonding with its mother before being presented to the public.

