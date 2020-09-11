Newborn boy killed, 3 others injured after car, minivan collide in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-week-old baby has died and three other people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after, police said, they were involved in a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Dramatic cellphone video from a witness captured a minivan and a sedan that, police said, were involved in the collision near Northwest 159th Street and Second Avenue, Friday evening.

The woman who recorded the video described what unfolded before she began filming.

“A lady was screaming, ‘Help! Help! My baby!’ And another lady, a nurse, came out and started doing CPR,” she said. “We pulled over, and there’s a Surfside Police officer.”

The footage goes on to capture the baby’s mother and the officer on their knees as they attempted to resuscitate the male infant.

“Is he breathing? Please, please, please, God, no,” the woman recording the video is heard saying.

“Somebody help my baby, please,” the baby’s mother said at one point.

Paramedics airlifted the newborn to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he did not survive.

Back at the scene, a man was seen holding a toddler who had blood gushing down his face.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crash took place just before 7 p.m.

The woman who recorded the video was heard praying the entire time. She also tried to talk to the mother to calm her down.

Paramedics transported a 1-year-old and 2-year-old who were riding in the minivan. Both children are expected to be OK.

Crews also took the driver of the sedan to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene praised the police officer for his actions in trying to save the baby’s life.

“This man is a hero,” said the woman who recorded the video.

“I hope it works,” the officer replied.

“God is great. This man is relentless,” said the woman.

7News cameras captured the officer being comforted by someone at the scene.

Sadly, his efforts were not enough, but the woman who witnessed his efforts said he never gave up on the newborn.

“That man is a hero. He came, he took over the CPR, and he kept pumping until the ambulance came,” she said.

7News cameras captured police officers at the scene just after 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

