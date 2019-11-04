New Zealand Ambassador visits Zoo Miami for kiwi naming ceremony

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New Zealand’s Ambassador to the U.S., Rosemary Banks, made a special visit to Zoo Miami for an official naming ceremony of a kiwi.

The ceremony happened at Zoo Miami near Southwest 124th Avenue and 152nd Street, Monday.

Banks traveled from Washington D.C. along with two indigenous Kiwi leaders who traveled all the way from New Zealand to officially name Zoo Miami’s new kiwi that hatched back in April.

“To give us the honor of naming this bird after him, for me is something tremendous,” said zoo spokesperson Ron Magill. “I think it’s symbolic of what we have to do in connecting cultures, connecting countries because, you know what? Nature and wildlife have no political boundaries.”

The kiwi is the flightless national bird and animal of New Zealand, and the kiwi that has been living at Zoo Miami is the first one to hatch in the state of Florida.

Jeanette Nunez, Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, as well as representatives from the Seminole and Miccosukee Indian Tribes, were also present for the special ceremony.

The bird’s name remains unknown.

