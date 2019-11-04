New Zealand Ambassador to visit Zoo Miami for kiwi naming ceremony

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New Zealand’s Ambassador to the U.S., Rosemary Banks, will be visiting Zoo Miami for an official naming ceremony of a kiwi Monday.

Banks traveled from Washington D.C. along with two indigenous Kiwi leaders who have traveled all the way from New Zealand to perform the naming ceremony for a kiwi that hatched at the zoo in April.

The kiwi is the flightless national bird and animal of New Zealand, and the kiwi that has been living at Zoo Miami is the first one to hatch in the state of Florida.

Jeanette Nunez, Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, as well as representatives from the Seminole and Miccosukee Indian Tribes, will also be attending the ceremony.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.