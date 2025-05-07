MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A New York woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of thefts targeting men she allegedly met during nights out in Miami Beach, police said.

Brittney Scott, 28, of Brooklyn, is facing multiple felony charges, including burglary with assault or battery and grand theft, stemming from three separate incidents in 2023 and 2024 that resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars in jewelry, including Rolex watches and credit cards.

According to police, the first incident occurred on June 17, 2023, when a man reported meeting Scott at a bar in Miami Beach and inviting her back to his apartment at 121 NE 34th Street.

After passing out during drinks, the victim awoke to find his $14,000 Rolex and credit cards missing, according to the arrest report. A photograph the victim had taken of Scott led to a positive identification through facial recognition and a photo lineup.

In a second case from Oct. 20, 2024, police said another victim met Scott at the Saxony bar in South Beach before bringing her to his residence in the 600 block of NW 27th Street. According to the arrest report, the man suffered a head injury from a wine bottle and later discovered his Rolex, wallet, and credit cards missing. Investigators said Scott was later captured on surveillance footage using the victim’s credit card at the Sawgrass Mills mall.

A third theft was reported on Nov. 9, 2024, when a victim said he met Scott in South Beach and brought her to his apartment at 1111 SW 1st Avenue. After he fell asleep, Scott allegedly stole a $13,000 Rolex and a $1,400 iPhone. The victim later identified her in a photo lineup.

Scott was arrested on Tuesday near NW 7th Avenue and 81st Street. During a recorded interview, Scott reportedly said she did not recall the incidents.

