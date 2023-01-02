NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wreck in Northeast Miami-Dade left two vehicles badly damaged in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

An SUV and a white sedan collided in the area of Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 15th Court, Sunday morning.

The Mazda SUV involved ended up on its side against a tree.

As of Sunday night, it remains unclear how many people were inside the vehicles at the time of the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.