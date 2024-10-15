MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view of the shocking hit-and-run killing of a mother near the Miami Beach Police station shows the moment of impact and the nearby officer leaving the scene.

Video, captured from cameras mounted at atop Miami Beach Police Department headquarters, shows 63-year-old Esmat Ahmed Ibrahim Khedr being struck while on her scooter by a blue Ford Bronco that takes off right after the crash.

Khedr’s son remembers his mother as a caring person.

“She’s a person taking care of everyone. She always needed people to be happy around her. She is a very kind person,” said the son, who asked not to be identified.

The broad daylight crime resulted in the arrest of Demarcus Harrington. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death.

But a Miami Beach officer also caught serious heat after the video showed him driving off from the crime scene after being flagged by nearby witnesses.

Along with the roof cam surveillance footage, 7News also exclusively obtained the internal affairs report on the terminated officer Edward Cavalie.

The footage offers a better view of Cavalie bailing, seconds after the wreck.

Video shows witnesses trying to get the officer to respond to the wounded woman just steps away, but despite the tense emergency on his left, he made a right turn and headed south on Washington Avenue.

The officer reportedly said he was responding to another call, but according to the internal affairs report, his bosses called it “employee misconduct,” and added “a lack of action taken by Ofc. Cavalie had serious consequences as the subject got away as well as the driver of one of the vehicles suffering life-ending injuries.”

7News broke the story of the April 28 hit-and-run and subsequent termination of the officer.

The grief-stricken sons, who are now without their mother, hope the arrested Harrington gets a hard time.

“When you see one of your family members taken in a crime, you feel bad you feel like ‘I need justice,'” said the son.

Harrington’s case remains open and he has a pending trial.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.