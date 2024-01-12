NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced video shows the moment shots were fired near Miami Northwestern Senior High School, leaving one teen injured.

The cellphone video, shared on social media, shows it all began with a brawl among teens. Then, one of the teens gets up from the fight, stands back, raises his arm and fires several shots at one of them.

On Friday afternoon, students told 7News that the teen shot was a student at Miami Central Senior High.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The shooting occurred at a park adjacent to the school or on school grounds after a sporting event.

Witnesses said there was a basketball game between the high school and a rival school, Miami Central High School, marking a significant presence at the incident.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

When investigation efforts unfolded on Friday morning, two vehicles appeared to be marked as evidence as they were seen being towed away.

Cameras showed police tape surrounding the park, along with evidence markers on the ground, early Friday morning.

The investigation wrapped up just before school started, but it raised many concerns for the students as they found out about the incident from a school associate via a phone call.

“We got a voicemail. I saw it today like a few minutes before I headed out for school,” recalled Catherine Carballo, a sophomore at Miami Northwestern Senior High. “The principal did say that it resulted in someone getting injured. I was very shocked, because it was not something that I was expecting. I was just trying to get to school and get my work done. I just wanna feel safe at school.”

“I’m disappointed seeing cops at this school,” said Cameron Tremble. “I’m very disappointed seeing people shooting at a high school. It’s just crazy. Overall it’s a good school, but outside is just bad. The reputation is just bad. Hearing about a shooting at the school makes you want to leave the school. I’m not even trying to be here.”

One female student said that her cousin was at the game.

“Her friend’s brother got shot in the student parking lot,” she said. “I heard there was a fight.”

The investigation is being handled by Miami-Dade Schools Police. Details surrounding this incident remain limited, but 7News has reached out to authorities for more information.

Miami-Dade Schools police said a person is in custody. Additional details on the subject remains unclear.

