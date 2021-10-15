MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video captured the moments shots were fired near a popular South Beach restaurant on Memorial Day, leaving one of the victims paralyzed and leading police to arrest two men and question rapper DaBaby.

Body camera and security footage obtained exclusively by 7News captured a tense and dangerous scene about 50 feet away from the entrance to Prime 112, located in the South of Fifth neighborhood, at around 11:40 p.m, May 31.

According to Miami Beach Police, the shooting stemmed from a disagreement over parking and a vehicle’s open door hitting another.

Surveillance video shows a man running fast down the 100 block of Ocean Drive. A man chasing him is then seen discharging his weapon several times.

Witnesses documented the chaos on cellphone video, including footage capturing gunshots recorded from a nearby balcony.

Body camera video showed officers with their guns drawn, as they tried to get the situation under control.

“Shots are still being fired,” an officer is heard saying.

Moments later, body camera video shows a man on the ground. Investigators said that victim was paralyzed.

Another victim was shot in the leg.

Two other men were arrested and charged. One of them was rapper Wisdom Awute, part of DaBaby’s entourage.

DaBaby was questioned by detectives. They said he was heading to Prime 112 with friends, and as another group was leaving, the groups clashed, then bullets flew.

Body camera shows restaurant patrons being redirected around the fallout.

DaBaby was not charged.

Awute still faces several charges, including attempted murder.

The second suspect later had attempted murder charges against him dropped, according to court records.

