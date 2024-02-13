PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the moment a pair of customers came to blows inside a Pollo Tropical in Pinecrest.

Pinecrest Police responded to a disturbance between customers on Feb.1 at the restaurant located at 8975 S Dixie Hwy.

Two men got into a heated argument after the man in the blue shirt gets impatient after waiting around four minutes for the guy in the black shirt to finish ordering at the cash register.

But the man in the black shirt was never able to finish ordering as the man in the blue shirts starts getting angry.

The man in the black shirt tells the man in the blue shirt that he can skip him and order first. That suggestion was the spark of the fight as the two ended up squaring off against each other.

Video shows the man in the black shirt getting brutally attacked by the man in the blue shirt as he gets whacked in the face, nailed in the neck, and smashed into the cash register.

But video shows the man in black fighting back. He throws a chair towards the man in the blue shirt, striking him on his side. The man in blue then exits the restaurant.

Shortly after both men leave the restaurant, the man in the black shirt returns holding a towel over his bloody face. Police and rescue crews arrived on scene to assess the situation.

Customers entering the Pinecrest restaurant on Monday were shocked to see the fight that occurred earlier this month.

“That’s crazy,” said one man as he was shown the video.

“That’s so crazy,” said another person.

The subject wearing the blue shirt is still at large as police continue looking for him.

If you have any information on this restaurant brawl, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

