HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - New doorbell camera video shows the moments before and after 13-year-old Derek Rosa allegedly killed his own mother in their Hialeah apartment.

The video, released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, shows the chilling call made by Rosa to police.

“I see officers. Do I leave the house?” Rosa asked the dispatcher.

“Do not leave. Stay where you are in your apartment,” the dispatcher said.

The videos showed the moments before the mother was killed and the call to 911 afterwards.

The new video comes months after Rosa appeared in court following the release of his interrogation video.

During his police interrogation, prosecutors said, the teen confessed to killing his mother with a large kitchen knife in their apartment, Oct. 12.

The video of his confession was taken hours after his mother was found stabbed 46 times. Detectives said he calmly answered some questions.

“Where exactly did you cut her? There’s some red stains there. Is that blood?” a detective asked Rosa.

“I think it is,” responds Rosa.

“OK,” said the investigator.

“I have a little bit of blood on my hands,” said Rosa.

“On your hands, too?” asked the investigator.

“Yes,” said Rosa.

Rosa has been charged with first-degree murder and is being tried as an adult.

Family members showed up to his latest court meeting wearing shirts that read “Justice for Derek.”

One of them said that the 13-year-old shouldn’t be tried as an adult.

“We’re just looking for his rights as a child,” said one supporter. “When he goes to trial, we believe that he should be judged as a child. A 13-year-old child is not an adult.”

Online support has also emerged for Rosa. An online petition is asking for the same thing, that Rosa be tried as a child and not as an adult. As of Wednesday afternoon, that petition has garnered nearly 32,000 signatures.

Rosa’s trial is set to begin in late Feburary.

