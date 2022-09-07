NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - New video footage showed the boat involved in a deadly boat wreck that claimed a teenage girl’s life and left 10 others injured.

7SkyForce on Wednesday hovered above the damaged 29-foot vessel at a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission facility in North Miami, where it was taken after Sunday night’s crash.

Most of the damage the boat sustained could be seen on the starboard side.

Investigators said two adults and 12 teens were on board the boat when it struck a channel marker while traveling in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank, in Miami-Dade County.

Investigators said everyone on board was ejected, and the boat capsized.

Seventeen-year-old Lucy Fernandez died as a result of her injuries. She had just started her senior year at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

“We have been praying for Katy, Coco and Mia, the young lady for Carrollton [School of Sacred Heart], constantly,” said Sister Carmen Fernandez, president of our Lady of Lourdes Academy. “All of the students that were on the boat in the accident were all very interconnected. They’ve been family friends, parents included, since they were little girls.”

The person operating the boat, who was among the injured, was identified as 51-year-old George Ignacio Pino. He has appeared on Fox Business.

The victims were said to have been out on the boat celebrating a birthday.

FWC officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“There are rules of the road that you’re supposed to abide by,” said longtime charter captain Stan Saffan.

Saffan, who operates the boat Therapy-IV, said tragedies like this are preventable.

“You have to pay attention to your surroundings and the sea conditions and anything that might be floating in the water or any swimmers in the water,” he said.

FWC is still investigating the crash.

A funeral for Fernandez has been scheduled for Monday.

