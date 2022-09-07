SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video footage showed the boat involved in the deadly boat wreck Sunday night in which a teenager tragically lost her life.

A 29-foot boat with 14 people on board struck a channel marker while traveling in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County.

Those people were said to have been out on the boat celebrating a birthday.

The person operating the boat was identified as 51-year-old George Ignacio Piño.

17-year-old Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, died as a result of her injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Fernandez started her senior year at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

“We have been praying for Katy. Coco, and Mia, the young lady for Carrollton constantly,” said Sister Carmen Fernandez, president of our Lady of Lourdes Academy. “All of the students that were on the boat in the accident were all very interconnected, they’ve been family friends. parents included, since they were little girls.”

FWC is still investigating the crash.

