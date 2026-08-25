MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New cell phone video shows the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash between a dirt bike rider and an 11-year-old girl after a gathering turned into a police pursuit in Miami Beach.

The incident took place on Saturday along the 700 block of Ocean Drive.

The video shows police subduing Kasshun Williams, an alleged accomplice, as other dirt bike riders drive away from the area, with witnesses watch the scene unfold.

“Oh, [expletive]!, running over the kid and all, man,” said a witness. “We gotta make sure the child’s good, man.”

The girl was seen on video being consoled by her family after the crash.

Police said the girl suffered minor injuries, but the bike driver fled after the impact.

Video also shows Williams’ blue bike laying on the ground as he was taken to jail. The bike was later towed away.

Investigators said it all began with a group of bikers gathered in Collins Avenue, minutes before the incident.

Additional video, provided by Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick, shows what police said are bikers “riding recklessly within the Art Deco Cultural District.”

The bikers are seen zooming northbound in the southbound lanes, two with women in front of the non-street-legal bikes.

After concerned citizens began to call 911, police said they tracked the bikers to the 700 block of Ocean Drive.

When officers arrived, they noticed bikers stopped in the bike lanes, prompting them to approach on foot.

But when the bikers noticed them approaching, officers said, they decided to flee.

That’s when, according to investigators, one of the bikers began driving on the sidewalk and struck the young girl.

Witness Tony Cruz described what he saw at the scene.

“‘Zooooom!’ Like this and just took off, ya know?” he said.

Surveillance video provided by Novick on Tuesday showed officers inside his hotel, searching for evidence to find the rider on the loose.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Miami Beach Police remain on the hunt for the driver who struck the girl.

As for Williams, he faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and stunt driving. Court records show he had an outstanding warrant for drag racing.

He has since bonded out of jail.

The Miami Beach Police Department released a statement reading:

“The Miami Beach Police Department has zero tolerance for reckless driving and dangerous behavior in our city. One arrest has been made in connection with this incident, and our investigation will continue until all responsible parties are identified and held accountable.”

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