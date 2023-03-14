MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view of a Miami Beach hit-and-run that put two pedestrians in the hospital has been released.

The surveillance footage is so disturbing, we won’t show you the impact caught on camera, but the outcome from this double Miami Beach hit-and-run is devastating.

The security video obtained exclusively by 7News shows one of the two Jan. 5 crashes on Collins Avenue that put two people in the hospital.

“I said, ‘Jesus, please help me,’” said Lena Chiang.

Chiang was a tourist visiting Miami Beach from Chicago. She was critically hurt when accused hit-and-run driver Hanee Julieth Ramirez struck her near the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Body camera footage we first showed you last month shows police at that scene, but they also scramble to another scene more than a dozen blocks to the north.

In zoomed-in, spot-shadowed video, you see a man walking on the northbound lanes of Collins; a fast approaching Nissan Altima comes into frame before hitting that man.

That black Nissan was seen on another Collins Avenue surveillance clip, traveling northbound.

The unnamed victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, later said to be on life support by Miami Beach Police and is now described as being in “hospice care.”

Police have not been able to find a next of kin.

Ramirez is alleged to have sped off in her Altima, but police were eventually able to catch up to her.

“We’ve been looking for you for an investigation,” said an officer on body cam video documenting her arrest.

Miami Beach police said they caught up with her in Doral, as seen on the body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News.

“You’re detained right now by Miami Beach Police,” said an officer.

The 31-year-old seemed shocked at the sight of police who had tracked her down.

“Can I ask you how you knew I was here?” said Ramirez. “How do you know my [exact] Location?” said Ramirez.

They say she was behind the wheel here, carrying out the second part of a hit-and-run spree that changed lives forever.

Ramirez remains in jail awaiting her trial.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.