MIAMI (WSVN) - New video of a suspected shooter on the run was released Tuesday.

Police said the man seen on video operating an orange and white dirt bike is wanted for a deadly shooting on Interstate 95.

The victim was on a motorcycle when he was shot last month, near the 79th Street exit in Miami.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you know anything that can help police solve the case, please give them a call.

