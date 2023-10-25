OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - New video evidence has just surfaced in a hit-and-run incident that unfolded on October 14 along Ali Baba Avenue and Northwest 27th Avenue in Opa-locka, just before 8 p.m.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Donald Graber, was struck and killed in the street while walking in a marked crosswalk; he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police have identified a person of interest in the case, 43-year-old Herald Herrera, who is believed to have been driving a 2019 black Honda Accord when the collision occurred. Herrera allegedly struck the victim in the street and left the scene.

Investigators are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating Herrera. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

