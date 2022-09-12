NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video of a deadly wrong-way wreck that killed five young people has been released.

On Monday, security camera footage was released at the arraignment of Maiky Simeon, who is accused of causing the wreck.

Prosecutors had upped the charges against him, as investigators said he was drunk.

Simeon was double the legal limit of intoxication, according to the police report.

In the videos, it shows him travelling the opposite direction on the exit ramp to the Palmetto Expressway.

Once on the expressway he drove into oncoming traffic and then collided into a car, which carried five young adults ranging in age from 18-25.

Simeon crashed into the vehicle at an estimated 80 mph, which killed all of those who were in the opposite vehicle.

Rescuers pulled Simeon out of his car, and he was airlifted to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

Simeon wasn’t present at the hearing, although his lawyer pleaded not guilty to five counts of DUI manslaughter and five counts to vehicular manslaughter.

Simeon is being held without bail before the trial.

