New vaccination site to open up for Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens residents

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new vaccination site will be opening up in another Miami-Dade area.

Eligible Miami Springs and Virginia Gardens residents will be able to receive a vaccine.

Vaccine distributions will begin Thursday through March 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will take place at Miami Springs Community Center located at One Westward Drive and Apache Street.

No appointments are needed.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.