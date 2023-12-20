MIAMI (WSVN) - Brace yourselves, South Florida drivers! A significant change is here as a new traffic pattern rolled out on I-395.

If you’re traveling west from Miami Beach, get ready for a detour onto freshly constructed bridges after Biscayne Boulevard.

The new bridges, integral to a colossal $900 million project, will not only redefine your commute but also provide seamless access to I-95 North and South, as well as the 836.

This transformative initiative, scheduled for completion in 2027, aims to enhance the region’s transportation infrastructure.

