New traffic pattern on NB Turnpike causes confusion in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a new traffic pattern along the Florida Turnpike that you’ll want to get familiar with.

Over the weekend, officials opened up the new pattern which requires drivers to stay on the right lanes if they want to get onto the Don Shula Expressway.

The left lanes will be for drivers who want to continue going north on the Turnpike.

IMPORTANT TRAFFIC INFO: If you take NB Turnpike to Don Shula Expressway, the exit moved to the right lane over the weekend. It's causing a lot of dangerous lane switches this morning. pic.twitter.com/l8TcJSEJaZ — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 29, 2019

Previously, the Don Shula Expressway exit was on the left and the Turnpike continuation was on the right.

Most drivers, unaware of the change, were confused during Monday morning rush hour.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the highway where several cars and trucks could be seen making last minute lane changes.

In one instance, two cars tried to switch sides and nearly crashed into each other.

WATCH: Confused Miami drivers nearly crash into each other while trying to get around new traffic pattern where NB Florida Turnpike meets Don Shula Expressway. pic.twitter.com/D267jWOO3W — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 29, 2019

Motorists are urged to pay attention to overhead signs that display the new pattern.

Also, there’s markings on the pavement signaling which lanes go where.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.