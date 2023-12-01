MIAMI (WSVN) - In a move to improve traffic flow, a new traffic pattern will be introduced for drivers on State Road 836 heading to eastbound Interstate 395 starting Friday.

The change involves diverting drivers onto a new connector bridge, with specific lane assignments for those heading to northbound I-95, southbound I-95, or exiting at Northwest Eighth Street.

To implement the new pattern, roads were closed on Thursday.

Motorists are advised to follow electronic message boards and signage to navigate the new traffic pattern.

A video demonstration of the changes is available here. For detailed detour maps and more information, visit the official project website.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.