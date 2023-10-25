MIAMI (WSVN) - Commuters take note of a new traffic pattern impacting northbound Interstate-95 drivers heading to eastbound Interstate-395. The updated route is designed to enhance traffic flow and improve navigation for motorists.

Drivers on northbound I-95 will continue using exit 2D, which will divert them to the new eastbound I-395 bridges.

For those aiming to reach the MacArthur Causeway, simply stay left onto the mainline I-395. If your destination is Northeast 2nd Avenue or Biscayne Boulevard, use exit 2B on the right, as indicated on the accompanying map.

To ensure a smooth transition, electronic message boards and additional signage have been placed to guide drivers through the new traffic pattern.

