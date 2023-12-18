MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers on a busy South Florida highway are getting ready to make a shift as commuting may become easier and faster than ever before.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 21, there will be a new traffic pattern on westbound I-395. Drivers heading north on I-95 will now exit to the right. Drivers looking to continue on SR-836 or I-95 South will keep straight.

“After they pass Biscayne Boulevard, they will be diverted on the new I-395 westbound bridges. From there, they’ll still be able to access I-95 north or south or continue onto westbound 836,” said FDOT Miami’s Oscar Gonzalez.

Officials said the new permanent ramp that is located on North Miami Avenue will also be opened.

The changes are signs of progress of a major overhaul on one of the busiest interchanges in Miami-Dade County. The nearly $900M project that was initially slated to last five years will now be completed by late 2027.

The traffic shifts along with the overnight road closures on I-95 that drivers have been dealing with are working towards two things: easier and better traffic flow in South Florida and a new iconic entrance way into Downtown Miami.

“These three corridors converge at the Midtown interchange. It sees over 450,000 vehicle trips daily,” said Gonzalez

An easier and faster commute promised with some speed bumps along the way.

“Worth the wait and headache?”, the reporter asked.

“Absolutely,” said Gonzalez

