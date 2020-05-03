New testing site opens Monday at NW Miami-Dade Walmart

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is set to open outside of a Walmart store in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The site opened Monday morning in the parking lot of the store, located at 3200 NW 79th St.

The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and state and local officials. Testing will be available for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, as well as all healthcare providers and first responders.

The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.

It requires an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal or app.

Testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

