One local organization is bringing the power of STEM education to communities in need.

South Florida based nonprofit Do Good 4-1 (‘Do Good For One’), opened the doors to its new tech innovation lab at the Culmer Community Action Center, in Overtown Wednesday night.

They’re dedicated to bridging the educational opportunity gap by providing high-quality STEM education to high-need communities, and creating clear career pathways for kids to soar, while uplifting neighborhoods.

“The reason we brought it here to Overtown [is because] this is where I’m from. This is where I’m born and raised and we understand its a gap. Talent is universal but opportunity is not. Kids in these communities don’t have opportunities to the STEM education. So we’re here to bring that to this community where we have kids, that can go into engineering, that can go into tech, and all these different industries,” said President and Founder of Do Good 4-1, Max Joseph.

The effort was also made possible by the Miami Dade Commission, the City of Miami and Walmart as well as Comcast.

The organization said they hope to reach as many communities as possible.

