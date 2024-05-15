MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new surveillance video shows a new view of the tragic fatal shooting of a bouncer outside a Miami Beach nightclub.

Marley William Lester Case, a bouncer at Exchange Night Club in South Beach, was shot and killed by 28-year-old Dvonn Reaux just before 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

The video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the suspect, identified by police as Reaux, walking up to Lester Case and shooting him point-blank.

Officers arrived to find Lester Case suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and they began administering CPR until Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Reaux was arrested on Sunday in Broward County and is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

During his court appearance Wednesday, a judge denied Reaux’s bond and recommended to prosecutors to upgrade his charges to first-degree murder.

“The arrest warrant for second-degree murder, State, why isn’t this an attempted first-degree murder,” Judge Mindy Glazer said. “He got out of a car, walked up to the victim. It looked like an execution to me. There’s probable cause for second-degree murder and there could be probable cause for first-degree murder.”

Exchange’s manager told 7News that the gunman was a patron who got kicked out of the club and returned to shoot the bouncer.

According to the police report, Reaux had tried to fight with security staff and patrons of the nightclub. Police also said Reaux had complained about missing personal items from inside of the nightclub.

