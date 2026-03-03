NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video exclusively obtained by 7News captured the moment of impact in Northwest Miami-Dade in a crash that left an elderly man dead and sent five others to the hospital.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place Friday morning at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Investigators said the video will play a key role in determining who was at fault for the crash.

The crash occurred when the driver of a silver Nissan that was traveling south made a left turn and crashed into a black Acura moving at high speeds that was heading north.

The vehicles collided, and the footage captured the Acura crashing into a nearby bus stop. Officials said a bus was also hit, with one person exiting the back falling off after being hit.

“One of the vehicles was redirected, which is the black vehicle, and struck the victims on the sidewalk and ended up striking the third vehicle, which is the bus,” said MDSO Deputy Joseph Peguero.

Detectives said 72-year-old Juan De Dios Aguilera Roses was fatally struck.

The Acura driver’s brother, Rod Galarious, appeared at the crash site after the incident.

“He hit him, and the car spun, and apparently I guess it got into there,” said Galarious. “I really don’t know.”

The driver of the Acura was transported to the hospital after the crash.

The security footage showed that only one person was left standing at the bus stop after the crash, avoiding the Acura by inches.

“We are trying to determine the directions and who did what. The Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation; they are the ones who are gonna determine the cause of the accident,” said Peguero.

7News reached out to MDSO on Tuesday. Detectives said there is no update on the investigation.

