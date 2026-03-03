NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video exclusively obtained by 7News captured the moment when a crash killed one man and hospitalized five others in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place last Friday at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Investigators say the video will play a key role in discovering who was at fault for the crash.

The tragic crash occurred when a silver Nissan, heading south and making a left turn, crashed into a black Acura moving at high speeds heading north.

The vehicles collided, and cameras captured the Acura crashing into a nearby bus stop, taking the life of 72-year-old Juan De Dios Aguilera Roses.

The Acura driver’s brother, Rod Galarious, appeared at the crash site after the incident.

“He hit him and the car spun, and apparently I guess it got into there,” said Galarious. “I really don’t know.”

The driver of the Acura was hospitalized after the crash.

“One of the vehicles was redirected, which is the black vehicle, and struck the victims on the sidewalk and ended up striking the third vehicle, which is the bus,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Peguero.

A bus was also hit during the crash, with one person exiting the back falling off after being hit. Footage showed that only one person was left standing at the bus stop after the crash, avoiding the Acura by inches.

“We are trying to determine the directions and who did what. The Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation; they are the ones who are gonna determine the cause of the accident,” said Peguero.

7News reached out to MDSO on Tuesday. Detectives said there has been no update on the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.