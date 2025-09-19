MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a Miami Beach landlord was viscously stabbed by an elderly tenant following a verbal dispute.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the Rebecca Towers, a senior living condominium on 150 Alton Road on Aug.4 in reference to a woman suffering from stabbing wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the building’s property manager, Amelia Sola Ortiz, was attempting to approach 84-year-old John Gula and notify him that he failed an inspection.

According to the arrest report, “Ortiz was last seen going to the 10th floor to speak to the defendant in reference to a failed inspection and the state of his apartment.”

Investigators said the two argued for sometime outside of Goula’s apartment but it wasn’t long before the elderly man pulled out a foldable knife and stabbed the victim in her chest and the back of the head.

Ortiz called a witness who lives downstairs and begged for help.

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

“It escalated, and unfortunately, the property manager was stabbed,” said Miami Beach Public Information Officer Chris Bess.

Goula invoked his fifth amendment right when he was taken into custody, refusing to provide investigators with any additional information.

He was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

