MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a Miami Beach landlord was viciously stabbed by an elderly tenant following a verbal dispute.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the Rebecca Towers, a senior living condominium on 150 Alton Road in reference to a woman suffering from stabbing wounds, Aug. 4.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the building’s property manager, Amelia Sola Ortiz, was attempting to approach 83-year-old John Gula and notify him that he failed an inspection and speak to the condition of his apartment.

According to the arrest report, “Ortiz was last seen going to the 10th floor to speak to the defendant in reference to a failed inspection and the state of his apartment.”

Investigators said the two argued for some time outside of Gula’s apartment, but it wasn’t long before the elderly man pulled out a foldable knife and stabbed the victim in her chest and the back of the head.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between the property manager, who’s the victim, and a resident, who’s the offender, over a property dispute,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

In the video, Ortiz can be seen trying to fight off Gula, who is restraining her as he continuously stabs her with the knife.

The victim managed to knock the knife out of Gula’s hands and weakly walk toward the elevator in search of help, but it’s a struggle, as the suspect refuses to let her go out of his grasp.

A bystander was seen trying to pry Gula off of the victim.

Ortiz eventually called a witness who lives downstairs and begged for help.

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

“It escalated, and unfortunately, the property manager was stabbed,” said Bess.

Gula invoked his Fifth Amendment right when he was taken into custody, refusing to provide investigators with any additional information.

He was charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held without bond while he awaits his next court appearance.

