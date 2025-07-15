MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities released new surveillance footage that shows a Las Vegas woman running out of a hotel room after allegedly drugging and robbing a man she went out on a date with earlier that night.

Twenty-four-year-old Rachel Marie Warner was arrested by police on May 8 after she was accused of drugging a man inside his hotel room and stealing a Rolex worth $18,000 following a night out at a rooftop bar in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Surveillance video from a hallway in the East Hotel in Brickell shows Warner quickly making her way toward the elevator with her shoes in hand. Another camera outside of the hotel captured Warner crossing the street shortly after.

Police said Warner was at the rooftop bar, Sugar, when a man wearing a Rolex caught her eye.

According to the arrest report, after the pair had drinks, they returned to the man’s hotel, where surveillance inside the elevator captured the two heading to his room.

Just over three hours after that, Warner is seen running down the hallway, allegedly making her escape.

The victim called police hours later after he realized his watch was gone.

According to the arrest report, she made a drink for the man and “after consuming the drink, the victim stated he does not recall what transpired afterward.”

Authorities said this isn’t the only man Warner has robbed in similar fashion. She’s accused of drugging and robbing two other men.

One man told police in March he took Warner back to his place in the 600 block of Northeast First Avenue. At one point, according to the report, he went to the bathroom and when he came back out, “the safe was open, and the Rolex watch was missing.”

On New Year’s Eve, another man told police, after celebrating at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, Warner took off from his Midtown apartment with more than $60,000 in watches, jewelry and cash.

After authorities tracked Warner down, police said they found messages on her phone that indicated she had multiple accomplices.

“I gave him all the drops and he still hasn’t fell asleep,” one of the messages that police discovered said.

Authorities also “discovered two eye drop bottles containing a white liquid substance inconsistent with clear eye drops” after searching her purse.

Warner faces several charges, including burglary with assault or battery, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, which authorities remarked as suspected ketamine.

Warner is being held without bond and will remain in jail.

