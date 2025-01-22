CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance and body camera footage from Coral Gables police provides fresh insight into the fatal March 2024 crash that killed a University of Miami student.

The footage shows police officers speaking with 38-year-old Veronica De La Vega, the driver of the SUV that struck 22-year-old Daniel Bishop as he crossed the street at the intersection of Altara Avenue and Lejeune Road.

De La Vega, who had an expired driver’s license, told officers she had not seen Bishop in the crosswalk when the light turned green and she began making a left turn.

The release of the body camera footage comes just months after De La Vega was sentenced to six months of probation, a fine, and community service for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

“That is not justice in my opinion,” said Susan Bishop, Daniel’s mother, after the sentencing.

The crash, captured by surveillance cameras, shows Bishop on a scooter in the crosswalk moments before being struck.

Police arrived in less than a minute and found Bishop bleeding in the street.

“Where’s your car at?” said a responding officer.

“Right there,” said De La Vega.

Officers quickly identified the driver of the vehicle involved and begin questioning De La Vega.

“The light turned green, I went to make a left, I looked this way to make sure that no cars were coming and I guess he was crossing the street,” said De La Vega.

She was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and charged with having an expired driver’s license.

During the sentencing, both the prosecution and defense walked through what happened that day.

“Based on your investigation, what did you determine?” asked a prosecutor.

“That he still had the right of way at the crosswalk,” an officer said.

“In the interview, she told you she didn’t see anybody in the intersection,” said De La Vega’s defense attorney.

“Correct,” said the officer.

“You determined Veronica was not distracted, correct?” said the attorney.

“I cannot prove that,” said the officer.

Still reeling from the tragedy, Bishop’s family criticized the sentence as insufficient and voiced their dissatisfaction in court.

“How could a lawyer, a mother, a community member drive knowingly with an expired license, not be carefully watching the road in front of her,” said Susan.

Under Florida law, the harshest penalty allowed in this case was two months in jail.

The family intends to pursue further legal action to hold De La Vega fully accountable for the fatal crash.

“The prosecutor’s hands were tied, but ours are not and we intend to hold the defendant fully accountable in the civil justice system,” said Robert Boyers, an attorney for the Bishop family.

Although the traffic court case has been closed, the newly released video may play a large role in a potential civil suit, the Bishop family attorney said, will be filed very soon.

