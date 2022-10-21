MIAMI (WSVN) - The Department of Transportation and Public Works, along with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, is setting up plans to better protect cyclists and pedestrians on the Rickenbacker Causeway from the toll plaza to Calusa Circle.

They are set to reduce the speed limit to 40 miles per hour which will be in effect on October 27.

“This speed limit adjustment on the Rickenbacker will provide a safer environment for community members, cyclists, and safety advocates,” said Levine Cava in a press release. “Ongoing safety improvements are the result of working together with community members, and transportation advocates. Together, we can accomplish our goal to make our roads safer for everyone.”

During the summer, law enforcement and park officials conducted a pilot program to collect traffic field data. The research concluded that the speed limit on the roadway needed to be updated.

Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey expressed gratitude in a press release.

“I want to thank the mayor and her staff for listening to our request to reconsider raising the speed limit along the Rickenbacker Causeway, studying the issue in depth and coming to the conclusion that a uniform 40mph speed limit along the entire roadway is a safe and reasonable speed,” said Davey. “Once again, I appreciate our county leaders taking the concerns of the residents of Key Biscayne into account when making decisions about the Rickenbacker.”

Along with a new speed limit, the city has also updated signage and traffic delineators to ensure everyone’s safety.

“DTPW is committed to enhancing safety,” said CEO and Director of DTPW Eulois Cleckley in a press release. “The adjustment to speed limits will benefit all users of the causeway and allow for an improved driver experience.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue to monitor the traffic in the area to ensure drivers comply with the new enhancements.

“Safety on the Rickenbacker has been everyone’s primary concern, and the Miami-Dade Police Department is committed to educating motorists and bicyclists,” said MDPD and Chief Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez.

Updates to the speed limit are to ensure a safer path for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers who use the causeway.

