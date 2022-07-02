MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials in Miami-Dade County have taken the next step to help make it safer for cyclists along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Earlier this week, the county installed new signage, traffic delineators and striping along the busy causeway.

The changes comes as loved ones called for changes following the May 15 crash that claimed the lives of two bicyclists: 49-year-old Yaudys Vera and his girlfriend Ogniana Reyes.

Now that the county has taken action, cyclists said they drivers to do their part.

“Drive as if you were on the bike. You know, if you’re there cycling, and somebody is getting to close to you going 50 miles an hour, you wouldn’t appreciate it,” said cyclist Michael Langlois. “I don’t appreciate it when the cars get too close to me. You know, just be respectful.”

Some cyclists are also calling for the speed limit on the causeway to be reexamined.

