(WSVN) - A new, memorable mural is on display to help celebrate Black History Month.

Kyle Holbrook is a world renowned artist memorializing legendary athletes at Dorsey park in Overtown.

It’s the place they played their home games.

“Today we’re doing a negro leagues history mural. And it’s next to a negro leagues mural that we did ten years ago, and now we’re adding a new part to it,” said Holbrook.

The mural is sponsored by “Moving the Lives of Kids” and is intended to be a response to governor DeSantis’ controversial ban on an AP African American studies course.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.