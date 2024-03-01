MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida will soon be welcoming spring breakers who will flock to the region. But officials have a warning for them, which is safety comes first.

Proposed measures by officials to keep Miami Beach safe took place on Friday.

“We welcome everyone to come to our city,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

March is synonymous with spring break on Miami Beach. But this year, officials are doing everything they can to stop the madness that has been previously seen in the past.

In the last few years, spring break has been overrun by shootings, stampedes and all around bad behavior.

“We’ve tried very, very hard to mitigate some of the issues spring break,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones. “People getting shot and killed.”

The goal for officials this month is to break up spring break as the city enforces new rules.

Residents in the area are happy these rules will take place.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” said Steve Polycarp, a resident. “I can walk on the street at 1 o’clock and not have to fear if a bottle being thrown at my head or just crazy, crazy things, unexpected things to happen, like walking on the street. Now, I feel the measures are necessary, very necessary.”

Part of the new measures include limiting beach access with security checkpoints that will go on the sand, an increase in parking fees for non-residents, changing traffic pattern to help reduce traffic impacts south of Fifth Street and adding a DUI checkpoint along the 400 block of Fifth Street.

There will also be a towing fee that will double to $516 for non-residents.

During March 7-10 and 14-17, the following rules will be in effect in South Beach:

Parking garages closed

$100 flat fee rate for parking

Police will use license plate readers along Julia Tuttle And MacArthur causeways

No sidewalk seating for cafes along Ocean Drive

The new rules are a bittersweet sacrifice for businesses in the area.

“We don’t make money, so it’s not safe and people don’t want to come South Beach, it’s different from nine years ago,” said Angel Lam, a bar manager. “It’s better for us. It’s more safety for us. More cops, more security, it’s better for us.”

“Come here, enjoy, but don’t come here looking for trouble. We’ve had enough,” said Meiner.

Also taking place this weekend in South Florida is Carnival on the Mile in Coral Gables. Miracle Mile will be closed down for local art, live music and plenty of fine food for the 25th anniversary of the event.

Spectators could also expect to see camera crews and closures on Southwest Second Avenue and Second Street as filming for “Bad Boys 4” continues with stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

“Will Smith has loved Miami for the last 25 years, so to be able to be out here and see him shooting movies, I feel like Miami is becoming the new Hollywood,” said William Ripley.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.