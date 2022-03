MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has honored its history with a new marker.

The new marker pays tribute to Julia Tuttle.

Known as the Mother of Miami, Tuttle is credited as a driving founding force of the city.

The marker provides a more in-depth account of her legacy.

It is located in downtown Miami, behind the Fort Dallas Park.

