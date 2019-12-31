New law allowing Florida cops to ticket texting drivers goes into effect Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida drivers beware: beginning in 2020, police will be able to pull over anybody they spot texting while driving, just for that reason.

Starting Wednesday, anyone seen texting behind the wheel can be stopped and ticketed.

First-time offenders will pay a $30 citation plus court costs. However, the fee increases to $60, as well as three points added to the driver’s license, if they are pulled over in school or work zones.

Exceptions to the rule are made if the motorist is stopped at a red light or if they’re using a GPS device.

