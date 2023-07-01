MIAMI (WSVN) - Out of more than 200 new laws that have gone into effect in Florida this weekend, two are drawing the most attention — and generating the most controversy: permitless carry and a new immigration law.

When it comes to immigration employers of 25 or more people are now required to go through a federal e-verify system to ensure employees are in the country legally. If a business does not use the system, they’ll be penalized.

In addition, if an employer knowingly employs an undocumented worker, the penalty is now a second-degree felony.

On Saturday morning, an event was held in Northwest Miami-Dade to help immigrants understand the new law.

“How it is that through our office we can assist them, in case they have any type of difficulties,” said Vanessa Calva Ruiz, Director General of Consular Protection and Strategic Planning at the Foreign Ministry.

7News cameras on Saturday afternoon captured a rally in Miami in protest of the new immigration law.

Saturday also marks the first day of permitless carry, making Florida the 26th state to allow it.

Residents may now carry a concealed gun, as long as they have valid identification while carrying, and if law enforcement asks to see their ID, the gun owners must give it to them.

People from out of state will also be allowed to carry a concealed firearm and must follow the same requirements.

However, concealed carry is not the same as open carry. Residents must keep their gun concealed, and guns cannot be carried to places like schools, government buildings, parts of airports and bars.

Despite the restrictions, some remain concerned about the new gun law.

“My concern is with the ‘good guys,’ the guys that don’t have that knowledge of proper gun control, of proper gun safety,” said retired police chief David Magnusson.

A three-day waiting period for a permit when buying a handgun remains in place, and convicted felons are still not allowed to have a gun.

