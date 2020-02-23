New homeowners receive keys to Habitat houses amid Miami-Dade, Broward builds

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several hardworking families have put in the sweat equity for their new Habitat for Humanity homes, and now they’ve received the keys to one of eight houses they helped build in just two weeks.

7News cameras captured volunteers hard at work in Southwest Miami-Dade making those final touches on the houses, Saturday morning.

As Blitz Build 2020 comes to a close, eight homes were completed in two weeks by some 1,500 volunteers.

Among the families whose lives are about to change are Tequesta Jones and her children.

“I’m just overwhelmed with joy. I’m a homeowner now,” she said.

At a ceremony, 7News anchor Craig Stevens and station owner Ed Ansin presented Jones and her family with their keys.

“This has been my dream, and to see it come true, oh, my God. It’s just on another level,” said Jones.

Jones’ home is dedicated to the late Bob Leider, WSVN’s former general manager and executive vice president, who was also a passionate Habitat advocate.

“His most favorite day was dedication day, and it’s just so exciting and so special to be able to make a difference in other people’s lives,” said Kim Leider Ball, Leider’s daughter.

“Bob really believed in Habitat, and he would say, ‘Congratulations to all, and let’s keep it going,'” said Ansin.

The hard work and dedication is not just happening in Southwest Miami-Dade, but also at the Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach, where Habitat Broward hosted their inaugural CEO Build this weekend.

“It’s great. We all get to work side by side,” said Brent Burns, president and CEO of JM Family Enterprises.

“It’s amazing to be a part of this CEO Build and part of this great South Florida community,” said Cheryl Miller, CEO of AutoNation.

“It’s very fulfilling. It’s great to see all the excitement in their eyes and the pride of homeownership,” said Andy Ansin, WSVN’s vice president.

These business executives rolled up their sleeves and stepped out from behind their desks to get their hands dirty, as they worked alongside future Habitat homeowners.

“It’s not a handout. This is truly a hand up,” said Burns.

“Eighty homeowners will be here. It will be wonderful for all their kids and their families to be able to interact and grow and learn from each other,” said Andy Ansin.

From one build to another, hard work and dedication is helping make the dream of homeownership a reality for many South Florida families.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

