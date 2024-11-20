MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Never before seen surveillance footage has been released showcasing the deadly day five years ago that took the lives of a UPS driver and three others in Miramar.

The violent robbery set off a tragic chain reaction that quickly developed into a multi-county police chase, ending with the deaths of both the suspects, and two innocent people.

On Dec. 5, 2019, the subjects began their day with an armed robbery in Coral Gables.

The newly released video shows one of the two suspects, wearing a mask, storming Regent Jewelers with a gun drawn.

The man, identified as Ronnie Hill, fired a shot into the ground that ricocheted and injured an employee.

“Sorry about that, couldn’t find my keys,” said the employee.

“Get down, get down!” said Hill.

“Hey! Easy!”

He then forced another to start emptying the jewelry cases in the front of the store.

“Put everything in here,” said the subject. “Put everything in that bag. Everything in that bag.”

When Hill fled, the jewelry store owner recovered his weapon and opened fire at the getaway vehicle. The van’s rear window ended up being shot out.

As Hill and his accomplice fled, 27-year-old Frank Ordonez, a UPS driver, was making a delivery nearby.

The two men approached Ordonez’s work truck and they exchanged some words. Moments later, the men climb into and hijack the truck with him still in the vehicle held hostage.

The suspects then led police on a pursuit that spanned over 30 miles from Coral Gables to Miramar, ending in a shootout that left both the suspects, as well as the UPS driver dead.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report said law enforcement officials fired more than 200 rounds after being warned not to approach the vehicle because the subjects inside the vehicle were armed and shooting at the police.

Some of those bullets hit Ordonez and another driver, Richard Cutshaw, at the crossroads.

Four Miami-Dade Officers were indicted as a result of the chaos at the Miramar intersection.

FDLE said all bullets that hit Ordonez came from the officers.

All four officers are facing manslaughter charges and pleaded not guilty.

They have since bonded out of jail as they await their next steps.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.