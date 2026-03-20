MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new education center opening up at a memorial dedicated to educating people about the Holocaust will allow visitors to have real-time simulated discussions with survivors.

The USC Shoah Foundation’s Dimensions in Testimony Interactive Biography exhibits are a key feature in the new state-of-the-art education center at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach.

7News cameras captured 101-year-old Jack Waksal, a Holocaust survivor, watching an interactive interview of himself on a screen.

The simulation-generated Waksal sang and answered questions on screen.

“Every word that I tell you here is what I saw with my own eyes,” said Waksal.

Officials at the exhibit say these interactive videos are a way to ensure survivor stories are preserved for generations to come, even after they pass away.

“Anybody will tell you the best part of the experience of coming here is speaking with a survivor, and we really wanted to keep their stories alive first-hand, and we wanted our visitors to have the privilege of knowing them even into the future when they won’t be with us,” said Jessica Katz.

Education through storytelling is something Waksal has dedicated his whole life to.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, the survivor said this exhibit of interactive stories will allow guests to reflect on the dangers of antisemitism and hatred.

“It’s so important for the world. What we did here. It was amazing, from God,” said Waksal.

Waksal walked through the new center, admiring the photos of his late family hung for all to see. At one point, he read his own plaque that detailed his life story.

“You should remember what I’m telling you. If your father doesn’t know it, then you should tell him. Tell him what happened to 6 million people,” said Waksal.

The education center also features films about the making of the memorial, life before World War II, and who Jewish people were and are.

Officials say the film, photos, and technology will be a space to learn and combat hate.

As for Waksal, he says his pictures are worth a thousand words, and his story of survival cannot be forgotten.

“We cannot give it up because if we’re not going to tell the story, if something comes into my mind, it’s going to be forgotten. We can’t let it happen,” he said.

The education center is open to the public by appointment on Sunday, March 22.

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